Harold L. Schumacher, 87 of Plainview, MN died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home.

Harold Leroy Schumacher was born on February 2, 1935 to Walter W. and Evelyn W. (Ohm) Schumacher in Mazeppa, MN. He grew up and attended school in Mazeppa and Oak Center, MN. Harold spent his life farming in the rural Plainview, MN area. In 1952, he married Audrey Prescher in Elgin, MN and they were later divorced. Harold married Judy Ann Schneider in November 1973 in Plainview, MN.

Harold enjoyed raising and showing Percheron draft horses. He also played lead guitar for the Monarch’s band. He was a member of the Percheron Horse Association and the Minnesota State Fair Association for many years. Harold was inducted into the Percheron Draft Horse Hall of Fame in 2019. In 1985, he made a T.V. commercial for Pabst Blue Ribbon with his draft horses.

Harold is survived by his wife Judy Schumacher, Plainview, MN; four daughters Debbie (Jon) Ploof, Murfreesboro, TN, Gayle (Milo) Holderbecker, Puposky, MN, Vicky Elgen, Plainview, MN and Rhonda (Jeff) Miller, Eyota, MN; two sons Dale (Erin) Schumacher, Eyota, MN and David (Rachel) Schumacher, Plainview, MN; 27 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; also a brother Kenneth Schumacher, Elgin, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, one son, one step son, one grand daughter, one great-grand daughter and one sister in law.

A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Schleicher Funeral Home in Plainview, MN with Pastor Bob Blanshan officiating. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 and one hour before the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will be in St. Joachim’s Catholic Cemetery, Plainview, MN. Memorials are suggested to the Percheron Horse Association, 16402 Village Parkway, Fredericktown, OH, 43019.

