Harold Lensch

Harold John Lensch, 91, of Goodhue, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Rochester. He was born February 8, 1932, in Goodhue to Hermann and Emma (Frank) Lensch. He graduated from Goodhue High School in 1950. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1954. On September 21, 1957, he married Marilyn Klair at St. John’s Lutheran Church rural Goodhue. Harold owned and operated the Goodhue Feed and Produce and the Corner Bar and worked at Pamida and retired after 20 years from Jostens in 1997. Harold was a lifelong member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Goodhue. He enjoyed woodworking and wood carving and shared his talents by making crosses for the confirmation students at St. Luke’s. He was an avid fisherman and he and Marilyn enjoyed spending time in Northern Minnesota.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn; sisters and brothers-in-law, Beverly Solheim, Bruce (Phyllis) Klair and Stanley (Lois) Klair all of Red Wing and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Herbert; as well as several infant siblings; half-brothers, Otto, William, Bernard, Kort, Hans and Herman; and half-sister, Katherine.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Goodhue with Rev. Eric Hanson officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are preferred to the church. Arrangements with the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com