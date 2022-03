Nov. 22, 1945 - Feb. 6, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Harold “Nick” Roussopoulos, 76, Theilman, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 6, in St. Mary’s Hospital.

A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at First Lutheran Church in Lake City, Minn. Memorials are preferred. Flowers may be sent to the church on Friday.