Feb. 20, 1933 - April 18, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Harold P. Remold, 89, Rochester, Minn., died Monday, April 18, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, April 22, at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Rochester. Father John Sauer will celebrate the Mass. Interment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Kenyon, Minn.

Arrangements by Rochester Cremation Services.