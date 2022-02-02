Harriet M. Adkins Wright

Harriet M. Wright, 97, a longtime resident of Kasson, MN, died on January 31, 2022, at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester where she resided the past few months. Harriet was born to George and Mary Adkins October 1, 1924, at their farm near Grinnell, IA. She graduated from Grinnell High School and she attended Iowa State Teachers College to become an elementary school teacher. Harriet taught grades 1-8 at Burrett and Grant No. 1 country schools in Laurel and Grinnell, IA.

She married Harold H. Wright on December 11, 1943. During the first two years of their marriage, Harold served in Europe as a pilot in the Army Air Corps. After he returned from his service, Harriet and Harold raised their 4 children and farmed near Gilman and Laurel IA where they established a registered black Angus herd and were active in Angus activities. In 1959 they moved to rural Kasson, MN and continued their cattle operation, as well as custom corn shelling. Harriet and Harold were long-time members of Pleasant Corners United Methodist Church where Harriet taught Sunday School. They retired from farming in 1994 and moved to Kasson and attended the First Baptist Church. After Harold’s death in 2010, Harriet moved to Rochester where she attended Evangel United Methodist Church. She continued to enjoy her hobbies of quilting, needlework, reading and cooking. She sewed many quilts for her family, and she was known for the delicious pies she baked. Harriet was an avid reader, especially interested in the Civil War and other American history.

Harriet is survived by her daughter Virginia Wright of Bath ME; son George (Helga) Wright of Ottersheim, Germany; daughters-in-law Pamela Wright of Rochester MN and Phyllis Wright of Crystal MN; grandchildren Jeff (Heather) Wright of Andover, MN, Melanie (Anthony) Lopiccolo of Greenwood Village CO, Laurie Wright of Crystal MN, Steven Wright of Coon Rapids MN, Josh (Rose) Wright of Dun Laoghaire, Ireland, and Emily (Joe) Contreras of Grand Forks ND; great-grandchildren Colby, Lauren, Nicholas, Julia, Kiara, Gianna, Stella, Henry, Matthew, Jacob, and Jonah.

Harriet was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harold, Sr.; her sons Harold Wright, Jr. and Gary Wright; her brother Delmar Adkins and his wife Ruth; and her parents George and Mary Adkins.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, February 7 at Evangel United Methodist Church, 2645 Broadway Ave N, Rochester with Pastor Mark Rader officiating. Visitation and coffee time will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Grinnell, Iowa at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 8.

Memorials are suggested to Evangel or Pleasant Corners United Methodist Churches’ UMW mission programs or to the donor’s choice.

