Harriett Borst

Harriett Evelyn Borst, 100, of Rochester passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 (Epiphany) at Riverbend Memory Care. Harriett was born February 18, 1922, in Danube, Minnesota to Otto and Lillian Manthei. She often recalled the first day of school in Danube when her brother, Don, took her by the hand to lead the way. She was involved in many activities including cheerleading, performing in operettas, and playing sports.

Following graduation Harriett was employed at the local bank, and later as a switchboard operator. Her little sister, MaryAnn, would often keep company with Harriett at night at the phone office. Later MaryAnn also worked at the switchboard.

Harriett met Donald Roesti, a seminary student whom she married on June 9, 1943. As a pastor’s wife she cheerfully met the challenge of moving from her small hometown to Preston, Minnesota. She also lived in St. Cloud, Duluth, and Wells as the call of God required. Two children were born to Harriett and Don, Pauline in Preston and Paul in St. Cloud. Harriett had a built-in babysitter for her children as her father-in-law came to live with the family in 1944.

Harriett liked to read, sew, garden, fish, cheer on the Minnesota Twins, and spend time with family and friends. She blessed others with clothing and quilts often using recycled fabrics.

Following her husband’s death in 1965, she became secretary to the high school principal at Wells-Easton High School. In the spring of 1977 Harriett met her second husband, Bob Borst, at a Lay Witness weekend in Wells. They were married March 4, 1978, and as result she gained another son and daughter, Greg and Sue Borst. Harriett moved once more to Rochester. As a member of Evangel United Methodist Church, she was involved in UMWomen, Monday Quilters, and the Library and Memorial committees,

Survivors include daughter, Pauline (Steve); son, Paul (Jane); stepdaughter, Susan (James); grandchildren, Emily (Matt), Aaron (Shanna), Rachel (Marvin); great-grandchildren; Blake and Zachary Kirschner, JJ, Maiah, and Mirielle Salcido; sister, MaryAnn, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Owen, Donald, Floyd, Merlin, and Robert; husbands, Don and Bob; stepson, Greg; and grandsons, Michael and Mark Kirschner.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Andrew Greenlund (who always had a hand in her care), Riverbend Senior Living Riverside Memory Care, and Seasons Hospice.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Evangel United Methodist Church, 2645 North Broadway, Rochester, with visitation from 10-11a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be the following day at Zion Cemetery, Danube, MN.

Memorials may be directed to the family for distribution to the Lake Koronis Assembly Grounds tabernacle fund and Evangel UM Church. To send an online condolence to the family please visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com