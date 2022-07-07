Harry Leroy Martin

Harry passed away on June 23, 2022, at age 79. Preceded In death by parents, Gladys and Douglas Martin of Spring Valley, MN; Survived by wife, Cecilia (Padilla) Martin of Lakeland, MN; brother, Donald J. Martin of MI; sister, Leslie Pichner of Fairmont, MN; children, Brook Martin of St. Paul, MN and Carmen Martin (Greg Nesseth) of Forest Lake, MN. Grandchildren, Calder and Corina Erick, and Mitchell and Brandon Nesseth.

He was born in Mason City, IA and raised by his adoptive family near Spring Valley, MN, graduated in 1961; married Cecilia Padilla of Rochester, MN in 1964 while attending RCC and working for Ken McGee Engineering. He graduated from the U of M In 1968 in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for the 3M Company for 33 years in various product engineering capacities and lastly managed Corporate Research Engineering. As a student recruiter he received an honorary Masters Degree from Tuskegee University. After retirement Harry was employed by UFE, an international plastics company in Stillwater, MN as Engineering Manager for ten years. As a foster family and host to foreign exchange students he enjoyed international travel. He was active in many family and youth activities. Retirement interests were RV camping across the US, boating on the St Croix and Mississippi rivers. He served on city and county Park Boards. He volunteered for the United Way, and was a convener of many precinct caucuses and active in his church.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at the Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater, MN on Wednesday July 13, 2022. A light lunch will follow the service. The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to your local Audubon Society or a Ukrainian relief effort.