The memorial service for Harvard Carl Jendersee will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00AM at Bethel Lutheran Church with Rev. Anjanette Bandel officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30AM until 11:00AM prior to the service, at the church. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Elkton, MN at a later date.

Harvard died of cancer at 2:04AM on Sunday, February 5, 2023 after a fearless year-long battle. He spent the end of his life at Season’s Hospice House with his son KC by his side.

Harvard was born on April 3, 1940 in South Dakota to William and Alma Jendersee. He was raised in Elkton, MN on a farm with three brothers Don, Mel, and Duane. Life was sports, working hard, and especially Peggy Twitchell, the love of his life, whom he married on August 16, 1959.

Harvard loved to work hard at everything he did. He had a successful IBM career, was owner of the The Little Store, and was owner of the old Cow-Town lot that he turned into an impressive building for business rentals. There were plenty of lawns to mow and a very large garden to take care of. Being the father of five kids kept him and his wife very busy indeed. Harvard also loved to enjoy life. Hunting deer and pheasants, fishing for Salmon, Walleye and Northerns, and especially golf... which he excelled at! He could also be found snowmobiling, traveling, socializing, and cut’n a rug on the dance floor at every social event.

Harvard is survived by his children Kellie (Mike) of Lindstrom, MN, KC of Rochester, Kammi of Rochester, Kyle of Naples, FL, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by wife Peggy, daughter Kori, two grandchildren, parents, and two brothers.

Macken Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com