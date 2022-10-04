Harvey Busby, age 94, passed away at the Zumbrota Care Center on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Harvey Delbert Busby was born December 13, 1927 in Goodhue, MN to Delbert and Bertha (Kumbier) Busby. He attended the Goodhue rural country school through 8th grade. On August 25, 1951 Harvey was united in marriage to Marlene Heydmann at Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Harvey was a member of the National Guard and in 1951 he was activated and reported to Camp Rucker, in Alabama. A year later, he was deployed to Korea for the war effort overseas. After returning from Korea, he worked for the Charles Olson Co. and in 1969 purchased the hardware store Busby Hardware.

Harvey loved spending time with his family; his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren meant the world to him. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, bowling, dancing, cards, horseshoes, volleyball and traveling to all 50 states. Harvey was very active in his church and always willing to lend a helping hand. He was on the Board of Directors at the Zumbrota hospital and the Zumbrota Care Center. In 1972 he became Charter President of the Zumbrota Lions Club and was also a longtime member of the Zumbrota Chamber of Commerce.

Harvey is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marlene; two children, Wayne (Blair Larson) Busby of Red Wing, MN, David (Christine Shaler) Busby of Zumbrota; three grandchildren, Ericka (Corey) Atkinson, Katherine (Emmett VanGorp) Busby, Sarah (Robert) Larson; great grandchildren, Amelia, Sylvia, Lydia, Carley, Eloisa, Lillian, Theodore and Graham; siblings, Verna Anderson, Robert Busby, Richard (Peg) Busby, Betty (Leroy) Strusz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joel Busby; siblings, Berdella, Leroy and Willis.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday October 7, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota, with Pastor Wayne Schoch officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at the Zumbrota Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.