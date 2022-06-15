Hazel J. Harden

Hazel Joanne Harden, age 77, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital with family by her side.

Funeral services will be held at the United Lutheran Church in Chester, Iowa on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11:00 am with a luncheon following at the church.

Hazel Joanne Harden was born on December 5, 1944, to Clayton P. and Violet E. Frieberg in Cresco, Iowa. Hazel grew up on the family farm by Riceville, Iowa and graduated from Riceville Community High School in 1963.

After high school she worked at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN until 1965. She later married Warren (Mont) Douglas Harden on March 8, 1965, and they moved to Streamwood, Illinois where they lived until 1969. They then moved to LeRoy, Minnesota where they owned and operated the Phillips 66 Gas Station.

Hazel moved to Rochester, Minnesota in 1978 where she worked a variety of interesting jobs to support her family. While working, she obtained her degree in Occupational Proficiency in Executive Assistant/Legal Specialist from Rochester Community and Technical College in 1995. Hazel retired from H&R Block in 2017.

Hazel is survived by her children Jim Harden of Riceville, IA, Jeff Harden (Barbie Hoglan) of Lime Springs, IA, Monte Harden of Rochester, MN, and Laura (Troy) Frey of St. Charles, MN. Grandchildren Amy Sinnwell of Rochester, MN, Tyler Schacherer of Rochester, MN, Trevor Harden of New Ulm, MN, Lucas (Stephanie) Harden of Gretna, Manitoba, Josie Harden of Rochester, MN, Logan Harden of Lime Springs, IA, Katie Frey of St. Charles, MN, Kelly Harden of Mankato, MN, Walker Harden of Oslo, MN and Dillion Frey of St. Charles, MN and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are husband Warren (Mont), her parents, a brother Harold and her sisters Dorothy and Charlene.

Memorials can be mailed to 261 W 4th St, St. Charles, MN 55972.