Hazel “Kathy” Aleela Thorpe passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 surrounded by friends and family at Forest Manor Nursing Home in Covington, Louisiana. She was born on December 14, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Kenneth Owen Elliott, Sr. and Ilene May Stanley Elliott.

Kathy was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late James Robert Thorpe, Sr., who preceded her in death on August 3, 2020. She was the loving mother of James Robert Thorpe, Jr. (Ann Marie) and Theresa M. Johnson (David Ralph). Kathy was the proud grandmother of Nicole R. Lyons (Chris), Heidi Thorpe (Nick Rachuna), Tyler Thorpe (Emily), Blake Cotton, Reece Cotton, Jesse Thorpe, Aleela Baune (Keith), Amanda Ben Ari (Daniel), Anna Hofbauer (Aaron), Emma Kippes (Jake), Sara Buresh, Casey Barker (Sean), and Maddie Johnson; and great-grandmother of 14 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Kenneth Owen Elliott, II. Kathy was preceded in death by both of her parents, one sister, Linda Lavone Elliott, and one sister-in-law, Toni Diane Thorpe Elliott.

Kathy had many accomplishments throughout her life, but her greatest was the love she had for her family and friends. Marrying her childhood sweetheart in 1960, she was very proud of her two children and twenty seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 1959, she received a Cooperative Occupational Training Certificate and became a dental assistant. In the 1960’s, she worked for Dr. Brady in Mason City, Iowa before moving on to work for IBM in Rochester, Minnesota. At IBM, Kathy became a senior programming technician and went on to be educated by Dartmouth and Cornell University. She was an integral part of the IBM AS400 program. Kathy progressed from technician to Manager of Product Analysis Controlled Entry and earned numerous Management Excellence Awards for her efforts. The last portion of her IBM career was spent traveling internationally as the manager of Worldwide Asset Protection. Kathy retired in 1997.

Kathy spent her last years at Forest Manor Nursing Home in Covington, Louisiana. She was well loved by all who knew her there and will be greatly missed.

A small funeral mass with family was conducted at St. Anselm Catholic Church in Madisonville, Louisiana on July 13, 2022. The family will have a memorial service at a later date in Minnesota.