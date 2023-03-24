August 14, 1978 - March 13, 2023

Heather Ann Perry White passed away on the evening of Monday, March 13 at the farm she grew up on in Byron, MN.

Heather was born on August 14, 1978, in Rochester, MN to Greg and Evelyn Perry. She graduated from Byron High School in 1997 and went on to graduate from the Austin School of Cosmetology. Heather thoroughly enjoyed her career as a cosmetologist at Hair Studio 52 in Rochester until illness would no longer allow her to work. She considered her coworkers and clients friends.

On July 22, 2000, Heather married Daniel Scott White in St. Charles, MN. The couple made their home in Stewartville raising two children, Dharma and George.

Heather loved finding deals at garage sales and thrift stores which she often shared with family, friends, and neighbors. She loved giving. She also had a soft spot for animals especially the 3 P’s; peacocks, pigs, and puppies. Her children and new granddaughter were the joy of her life.

Heather is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughter Dharma (Harlee) Wead of Grand Meadow, MN; son George White at home; granddaughter LillyAnn Wead; parents Evelyn Perry, Greg (Cyndy) Perry; brother Israel (Shawna) Perry; in-laws Ron and Karen White; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend Sarah Ellringer.

The family would like to thank all her providers at Mayo Clinic and Mayo Hospice for their amazing care and compassion.

Per her wishes, a Celebration of Heather’s Life will be held at noon on Saturday, July 22nd at Lake Florence Park in Stewartville.