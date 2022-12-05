Helen Ann (Richards) Bailey, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Samaritan Bethany on 8th in Rochester.

Helen was born June 3, 1937, in Fillmore County to Robert and Hollie (Thorpe) Richards. Helen was raised in the Chatfield area and was a 1955 graduate of Chatfield High School. On July 8, 1956, she married Richard Bailey. They were later divorced. While raising her four children, Helen worked various jobs including as a CNA at the Chosen Valley Care Center for over 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, playing cards, traveling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her four children; Kathryn (Chester) Proctor, Tamberly (Ivan) Vreeman, Karen (Lowell) Meyer and Mark Bailey, 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, one brother, Gordan Richards and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters; Frances Lynch, Dorothy Gustad, Geraldine Richards, two brothers; Robert Richards, Paul Richards and one infant sibling.

According to her wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Helen donated her body for the advancement of science. Burial will be at a later date at Orion Center Cemetery near Chatfield.

The family would like to thank Bethany Samaritan on 8th and Seasons Hospice for the wonderful care provided.