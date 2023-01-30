Helen Henrietta Keating

Helen Henrietta Wilson Keating, age 90, of Austin, MN died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.

Helen was born on August 22, 1932 in Austin, MN to Frank and Marie (Bigelow) Wilson. She grew up in Austin and graduated from St. Augustine High School in 1950.

She was united in marriage to Richard Keating on February 3, 1951. Except for a couple years in Barstow, CA they spent their lives together in Austin. After high school she worked at the First National Bank in Austin and Bank of America in California. She was an active member of St. Augustine Church participating in Unit activities, and serving at breakfasts, donut Sundays, and funerals. In 1956 with the birth of her first child, she began her longest and most rewarding career as a mother. She instilled in her children the value of hard work, charity, and faith. She enjoyed crafts of all kinds including sewing, knitting, crocheting, painting ceramics, and of course baking for all occasions. She loved baseball and watching her favorite teams the NY Yankees and MN Twins. She supported her sons in all of their sporting activities and rarely missed a game.

She was preceded in death by her parents, baby brother and husband.

She is survived by her children Dan (Mary) Mayville, ND, Russell (Mary) Rochester, MN, Jerry (Sherry) Lonsdale, MN, and Laura Rochester, MN., six grandchildren Craig, Mike, Jason (Amanda), Jennifer, Nathan (Deb), and Erica (Thomas), seven great grandchildren, Evelyn, Cora, Jaydan, Walter, Nolan, Lawrence and Anthony.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, MN with visitation one hour before the service. There will also be a visitation from 4 -7 p.m. at Mayer Funeral Home in Austin, MN on Friday, February 3, 2023.

In lieu of plants or flowers the family prefers memorials to St. Augustine Catholic Church and schools or the Alzheimer’s Association.