Helen Jean Smith

Helen Jean (Grathwohl) Smith, age 87, was called to her heavenly home on March 2, 2023. She took her last breath surrounded by family, praying over her.

Born July 12, 1935 to parents Walter and Minnie Grathwohl in Oakland Township, Jean was the fourth child in a family of seven. The family farmed in the Grand Meadow area where Jean grew up and attended high school. After graduating in 1953 she went on to Winona State Teachers College.

Jean married Steven Charles Smith on January 28, 1956 at St Francis Catholic Church in Rochester, MN. Together they raised five children. Cynthia Dempsey, Mark Smith, Constance (Timothy) Sokol, Dr. James Smith, and Steven (Nicole) Smith. This couple brought love and joy to their children, as well as their nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband and children, Jean is survived by her brothers Robert (Shirley) and Warren (Sheila). Preceding her in death were her parents; siblings Ialee Sikkink, Richard Grathwohl, Elaine Marriner, Gale Grathwohl, and great grandson Neomiah Dempsey.

A celebration of life mass will be held at PAX Christi Catholic Church in Rochester MN at 11AM on 3/10/2023. Visitation will be one hour prior. Please join us for lunch after the service. A private burial will be held at a later date.

We love you a bushel and a peck mom, and look forward to your hug around our neck on the day when we are together again.

We will miss your beautiful smile, those big blue eyes and the way you made each one of us feel special in our own way. We love you everyday.

Nighty night!