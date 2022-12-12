Helen K. Tangen

Helen Kaye Tangen, age 74, of Grand Meadow, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her home, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by family on Saturday December 10th, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, in Rochester, on Wednesday December 14th, 2022 at 11:00am. Visitation will be held

Tuesday December 13th, 2022 at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow from 4:00pm -7:00pm. And will continue for 1 hr prior to the service at the church.

Helen Kaye (Hammes) Tangen was born on February 10th, 1948, to E. Laverne Hammes and Celesta (Workman) Hammes in Preston MN. She graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1966. After completing high school Helen began her working career. Helen mainly worked at IBM Credit Union, where she held a variety of different responsibilities. She truly enjoyed her time spent at IBM Credit Union.

On November 21, 1970 Helen was united in marriage with Paul Tangen at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley, MN. From this marriage, they have three boys Bradley, Bryce, and Craig.

When Helen wasn’t working, she and Paul attended every event for their boys. They traveled from Mississippi to Colorado and every state in between to attend sporting events. Their sporting travels didn’t stop with their boys; once grandchildren came Paul and Helen did their best to attend everything. They got to watch football, basketball, soccer, dance, gymnastics, baseball, wrestling, track, and choir concerts.

Helen and Paul were fortunate to enjoy traveling across the United States. She loved her travels to Nashville, taking in the fall colors along the East Coast, Mackinac Island in Michigan, as well as the museum of the Edmund Fitzgerald. Her favorite by far was the Grand Canyon in Arizona. They also traveled to England, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

Family was the most important thing in Helen’s life and she and Paul proved that continuously. They not only traveled to events and games, they were the first to go stay with their grandchildren when it was needed. She was a devoted wife, mother, friend, and sister. She was selfless and always did things with a smile on her face.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents: E. Laverne and Celesta, sister Marcia, and brother James.

Helen is survived by her husband Paul of Grand Meadow; sons Bradley (Brenda) Tangen of New Effington, SD, Bryce (Sara) Tangen of Grand Meadow MN, and Craig (Molly) Tangen of Sartell, MN. 8 grandchildren Isaac, Trent, Carley, Jared, Kelsey, Nathan, Leighla, and Hillary, and one great grandchild Bayler. Sister Patricia Pierce of Stewartville, MN.

The Family would like to extend a thank you to Season Hospice of Rochester for the amazing care she received in her final days. We would also like to thank all the family and friends who have sent well wishes, cards, food, and those who stopped by to visit.