Helen K. Tangen

Published December 12, 2022 08:43 AM
Helen Kaye Tangen, age 74, of Grand Meadow, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her  home, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by family on Saturday December 10th, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, in Rochester, on Wednesday  December 14th, 2022 at 11:00am. Visitation will be held

Tuesday December 13th, 2022 at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow from 4:00pm -7:00pm. And will continue for 1 hr prior to the service at the church.

Helen Kaye (Hammes) Tangen was born on February 10th, 1948, to E. Laverne Hammes and  Celesta (Workman) Hammes in Preston MN. She graduated from Spring Valley High School in  1966. After completing high school Helen began her working career. Helen mainly worked at  IBM Credit Union, where she held a variety of different responsibilities. She truly enjoyed her  time spent at IBM Credit Union.

On November 21, 1970 Helen was united in marriage with Paul Tangen at St. Ignatius Catholic  Church in Spring Valley, MN. From this marriage, they have three boys Bradley, Bryce, and  Craig.

When Helen wasn’t working, she and Paul attended every event for their boys. They traveled  from Mississippi to Colorado and every state in between to attend sporting events. Their  sporting travels didn’t stop with their boys; once grandchildren came Paul and Helen did their  best to attend everything. They got to watch football, basketball, soccer, dance, gymnastics,  baseball, wrestling, track, and choir concerts.

Helen and Paul were fortunate to enjoy traveling across the United States. She loved her  travels to Nashville, taking in the fall colors along the East Coast, Mackinac Island in Michigan,  as well as the museum of the Edmund Fitzgerald. Her favorite by far was the Grand Canyon in  Arizona. They also traveled to England, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

Family was the most important thing in Helen’s life and she and Paul proved that continuously.  They not only traveled to events and games, they were the first to go stay with their  grandchildren when it was needed. She was a devoted wife, mother, friend, and sister. She was  selfless and always did things with a smile on her face.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents: E. Laverne and Celesta, sister Marcia, and brother  James.

Helen is survived by her husband Paul of Grand Meadow; sons Bradley (Brenda) Tangen of  New Effington, SD, Bryce (Sara) Tangen of Grand Meadow MN, and Craig (Molly) Tangen of  Sartell, MN. 8 grandchildren Isaac, Trent, Carley, Jared, Kelsey, Nathan, Leighla, and Hillary,  and one great grandchild Bayler. Sister Patricia Pierce of Stewartville, MN.

The Family would like to extend a thank you to Season Hospice of Rochester for the amazing  care she received in her final days. We would also like to thank all the family and friends who  have sent well wishes, cards, food, and those who stopped by to visit.

