Helen L. Higgins, 92, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St. Marys Hospital on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Helen was born August 10, 1929, in Dodge Center, MN to William and Fay Wohlfiel, the last of seven children. Helen graduated from West Concord High School and moved to Rochester. She married Forest Higgins on February 3, 1951, and lived in Jacksonville, Florida for two years while Forest served in the Navy. They returned to Rochester where Helen worked for Dison’s Dry Cleaners until her retirement in 1991.

Helen was a founding member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church where she worked with “Kids Night Out,” served on the alter guild, was an usher, knitted prayer shawls, participated in discussion groups, and served in the kitchen for funerals. Helen remains a member of St. Luke’s. Forest and Helen founded the H&F Round-A-Liers where they taught round dancing for 14 ½ years, as well as square danced for 34 years. Helen loved spending time with her family, early on camping and boating on the Mississippi River; and during retirement, traveling around the country, visiting family and friends, and sight-seeing with Forest. Helen enjoyed reading, counted cross stich, and tending her garden. Helen and Forest spent many hours entertaining family and friends on their back deck during the summers and just sitting while enjoying their yard and garden.

Helen is survived by her sons William (Suzi) of Hilton Head, SC, and Lawrence (Pam) of Bloomington, MN; a daughter Kathrine of Richfield, MN; three grandchildren; Lisa, Nicole, and Justin; and a great-granddaughter, Brooke. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 69 years, Forest; brothers Alvin, Calvin, Kenneth, and Leonard; sisters Evelyn and Fern; and a grandson William C. Higgins, Jr.

A memorial service will be Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Rochester with Rev. Justin P. Chapman officiating. The service will be live streamed on facebook.com/StLukesMN. Bars and coffee to follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Due to current health concerns and restrictions, please respect social distancing and the wearing of face masks both at the funeral service. Helen’s ashes will be interred in the columbarium at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Rochester, MN.

