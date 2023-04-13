On Tuesday evening, April 11, 2023 Helen L. Moe took her last breath on earth. She now rests in Jesus’ arms out of pain.

Helen was born to Marvin and Agnes Mewhorter on August 1, 1932 at St Mary’s Hospital. She graduated from Rochester High School in June 1951 and 3 days later married the love of her life Luverne Moe. They were blessed with 3 daughters: Nancy (Larry) Fransen, Jane Brooks, and Pamela (Jay) Stables. Family life kept Helen busy in addition to several part-time jobs her latest being her most enjoyable with Trachsel Dental Lab.

After retiring Helen and Luverne enjoyed rv’ing and wintering in AZ. Helen’s spare time was filled with Senior Citizen Trips, Red Hat Club, Cross Stitching and most definitely her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Jane, her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Betty and Keith Felt, her brother and sister-in-law Marvin and Beverly Mewhorter, and her son-in-law Jay Stables.

She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her daughters and their families including 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church (810 3rd Ave SE Rochester, MN) with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Moe family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.