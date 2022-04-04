The Mass of Christian Burial for Helen R. Hotopp, 83, a longtime rural Racine Twsp., MN resident, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville, MN with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Hotopp died on Friday, April 1, 2022, of natural causes at the Stewartville Care Center where she had been a resident for the past 2 years.

Helen Ruth Lynch was born on August 23, 1938, in Rochester, MN to John and Lorna (Marker) Lynch. She grew up in rural Chatfield, MN where she attended Rice Creek rural school and Chatfield High School, graduating in 1956. She attended Rochester Community College for secretarial instruction and was employed at American Premier Insurance and Fanny Farmer in Rochester. Helen was married on September 22, 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chatfield to Dwayne Hotopp. Following their marriage the couple moved to rural Racine where they farmed, raised their family and lived for many years. Helen was a farm wife/homemaker and did daycare in her home. Helen also worked at the Stewartville Care Center for 23 years. Dwayne was a longtime farmer and worked for 20 years at Racine Implement in Racine. Mr. Hotopp died on December 8, 1987.

Helen was a past member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chatfield and was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville. She lived on the farm until moving to the Stewartvilla Apts in 2018. She taught herself to play piano and accordion by ear and would play often for the residents at the Care Center. She gardened and canned, enjoyed baking and going out to eat, dancing and her cats. Helen loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great grandson – Jackson Kassel.

Helen is survived by 4 daughters and 2 sons – Judy (Randy) Buckingham of Grand Meadow, MN; David Hotopp of rural Racine, MN; Lori (Ray) Gruenhagen of Dexter, MN; Mike Hotopp of Brownsdale, MN; Susan Busswitz and Deborah Hotopp both of Stewartville; 5 grandchildren – Coy Hotopp, Natasha Buckingham, Ashley Buckingham, Winston Gruenhagen and Drew Busswitz and great grandson – Jackson; 2 sisters – Betty (Ken) Warner of Rochester and Lois (Rick) Berg of Eau Claire, WI; 2 brothers – Robert (Mary) Lynch of Stewartville and Bill (Linda) Lynch of Osceola, WI; brother-in-law – Stanley Hahn of Medford, WI and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband – Dwayne, parents John and Lorna (Marker) Lynch of Chatfield, 3 sisters – Cathy (Stanley) Hahn of Medford, WI, Carol Lynch of Rochester, and Marion Larsen (Henry) of Rapid City, SD and infant brothers – Duane and John of Chatfield; one brother-in-law – Henry Larsen, one nephew and one great-nephew.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday morning. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Helen are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com