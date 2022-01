Aug. 8, 1927 - Jan. 25, 2022

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Helen Steinbring, 94, Grand Meadow, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Grand Meadow Health Care Center.

Visitation will be from 11-2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, at Grand Meadow Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.