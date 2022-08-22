Helga Sebesta, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus. Helga Agnes Richters was born on May 8, 1932, in Hamburg, Germany to Heinrich and Johanna (Schmütz) Richters. Helga was raised in Hamburg, and after graduating high school, she worked as an apprentice architect for a heating and air conditioning company. In 1955, she moved to Fulmer, England where she was employed as live-in help for a private family. In 1956, Helga immigrated to the United States and lived in Moline, Illinois working as a nanny. She met her husband, Antonin “Tony” Sebesta, in Chicago, IL and they were married in 1957. Helga was employed in Chicago as an apprentice architect for an electric ventilating company. Helga and Tony raised their family in Chicago and Wappingers Falls, New York, before moving to Rochester, MN in 1968. They built a house in rural Pine Island, MN in 1984. During this time Helga worked for H & R Block as a tax preparer from 1977 to 2000. In 2003 they retired to College Station, Texas and moved back to Rochester in 2009. Helga was a volunteer for the Rochester Swim Club and Rochester John Marshall High School for 34 years (1968 to 2002). She helped with swimming events locally and statewide, allowing her to attend swim meets of all four of their children and granddaughter. Helga had a sense of adventure and over the years enjoyed camping, nature, the outdoors, racquetball, book club, gardening and traveling. Helga is survived by four children, Michael (Wendy) Sebesta of Rochester, Kirsten (John Dougherty) Sebesta of Moorhead, MN, Linda (Matt Hawkins) Sebesta of Rochester, Mark (Bobbi) Sebesta of Eau Claire, Wisconsin: six grandchildren, Jen (Dane) Meier, Elisabeth (Matt Barajas) Sebesta, Ben (Holly) Sebesta, Max (Ana) Sebesta, Alex and Erik Dougherty; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Jaxon and Noa Sebesta; half-brother, Rainer (Jutta) Richters of Hamburg, Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2012; her parents; and her brother, Carl-Heinz Richters. There will be a visitation from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home-Rochester Chapel. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.