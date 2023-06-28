Henrietta Marie Wheeler

Henrietta Marie (Hecker) Wheeler, age 94, of Des Moines, IA and Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on June 13, 2023. She was born and grew up in Audubon, IA. She married Charles Wheeler in 1950 and both were school teachers in the Des Moines Public Schools until they retired. After Charles died, she moved to Rochester, MN to be close to family. Among the survivors are her daughters, Cathy Manulik of Rochester, MN and Brenda Jones of Bloomington, MN: four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family will gather for a Celebration of Life in Audubon. IA at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rochester Symphony.