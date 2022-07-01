Henry Schroeder

Henry Glen Schroeder, 81 years and 362 days old, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 30, 2022, after fighting a very long and courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was born on July 3, 1940, to Lincoln and Marcella (Keefe) Schroeder and grew up on the family farm. Henry loved dairy cows participating in 4H showing his registered Holsteins. He graduated in 1958 from Rochester High School. He attended the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture for one semester and then quit, saying that he knew more than the instructors.

On December 22, 1962, Henry married Betty Rott and raised two daughters, Kathryn and Carrie. They later divorced.

On June 15, 1985, Henry married Carol Mickow. The majority of Henry’s employment was in agriculture or driving semi-truck.

Henry’s love of music was witnessed by singing in the Methodist Church choir, the Elgin Community Choir, and the Rochester Male Chorus. Dancing was one of his favorite past times and could be found on dance floors playing polkas and waltzes by Whoopie John or the Polka Dots. He also loved a hot game of 500 with his friends while enjoying an adult beverage.

Henry had a heart of gold, rolling up his sleeves for anyone in need. He passionately served the Elgin community through the Lion’s Club, Cheese Days, and City Council. Woodland Estate neighbors elected him Honorary Mayor because he loved a good party and hosted annual pig roasts.

All of Henry’s family and friends recognized Henry’s infectious, boisterous, one-of-a-kind laugh from afar. He loved to make people smile by telling jokes or stories – some of which were off-color and inappropriate in mixed company. His personal stories came from his amazing memory down to minute details. He recited every town, highway, or cowpath he had driven 40+ years ago, what vehicle he was driving, and exact mileage between two points. He also recalled conversations to the letter even if someone had forgotten. Henry was outgoing and gregarious. Everyone loved him including his cat.

Survivors include his wife Carol; daughters Kathryn (Dale) Grobe and Carrie Schroeder; grandchildren Holly (Steven) Todd and Aaron (Emily) Grobe; four great-grandchildren Weston, Jett, and Beau Todd and Lenore Grobe; brother James (Penny) Schroeder; and five nieces. He is also survived by his bonus children Barb (Dennis) Benjamin, Brenda (Roger) Loos, Bruce (Laurie) Mickow, and Blaine (Julie) Mickow and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother David Schroeder, sister Mary Fuller, and grandson Ross Grobe.

A Christian service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Elgin Cemetery. See you later, Jack!

