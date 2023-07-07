Herbert L. Riegler

Herbert (Herb) Riegler died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, on July 6, 2023, at age 99, after suffering a massive stroke. For the past six years, Herb has enjoyed being a resident at Benedictine Madonna Meadows and having his family close by. His family extends heartfelt thanks to Madonna Meadows’ staff as well as the Mayo Clinic Stroke Center staff for the loving care he received.

Herb was born on Valentines’ Day, February 14, 1924, in Flint, MI. After high school graduation, he served as a pilot and basic training flight instructor within the Aviation Cadet, United States Army Air Corps, during WWII. Herb married Fran Waterson in 1947 and at the time of her death, they had been married for 69 years. IBM was Herb’s employer for 39 years from 1947 until 1986 in both Michigan and Rochester. He continued to enjoy using computers until he was 95 years old. Retirement was spent in Barnes, WI; Green Valley, AZ; Eyota and Rochester, Minnesota.

Herb’s children will remember him as a devoted father and one who influenced many lives over the years. His faithfulness in serving his Lord was apparent and caused one to consider what was of utmost importance on this earth. He was patient and kind as exhibited by having both his mother and mother-in-law living within the family for many years. Herb adored his wife, Fran, and lovingly served as her caregiver for many years. He was an active church member who served in leadership roles, taught Bible studies, and established and participated in activities for youth and young married couples. Herb will long be remembered and loved.

Herb is survived by his daughter, Claudia Riegler, and son and daughter-in-law, Lee (Marilyn) Riegler of Rochester as well as nieces and nephews, Martha Vout, Jimmy Vout, and Dick (Gloria) Waterson in Michigan and Nancy (Tom) Allen in Florida. Herb was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Elizabeth Vout, his wife, Fran, and youngest daughter, Kathy.

Herb’s family will celebrate his well-lived life at a private graveside service.