Herbert M. Stellner, Jr.

Herbert Martin Stellner, Jr. of Charter House, Rochester, Minnesota, died on June 29, 2023 at the age of 93. He was born on October 6, 1929 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to parents Herbert Martin Stellner, Sr. and Maude Lee Stellner. His parents instilled a strong connection to their Lutheran faith, education, and an altruistic commitment to civic good and philanthropy. Herb attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota where he found inspiration and purpose that would guide him for the rest of his life. He graduated magna cum laude in 1950 and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

Herb and Geraldine (Gerry) Morris married on June 11, 1960 and shared a wonderful life until her passing in 2009. They were the parents of three much-loved children: daughter Hilary (Peter) Smith of Minneapolis and sons Herbert Stellner, III, of Minneapolis and Winston (Stacie) Stellner of rural Byron. They were also the fond grandparents of eight grandchildren: Fiona and Rosalind Smith; Deion, Herbert IV, and Clara Stellner; and Brynne, Marin, and Lincoln Stellner.

Highlights of Herb’s professional career included his service as Senior Vice President and Manager of the Trust Department for Marquette Bank in Rochester (now Associated Bank Rochester) and his service as a Development Officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He was totally dedicated to the mission of Mayo, and he found his work there to be most gratifying.

Herb also had a strong life-long commitment to St. Olaf College. He and Gerry shared a great and continuing interest in the several scholarship funds which they established at the college. His service to St. Olaf and its affiliated organizations included a 25 year tenure as a director of the Ella and Kaare Nygaard Foundation and a multi-year tenure as a member of the Advisory Board of the Flaten Art Museum. Herb felt very honored to be named a Distinguished Alumnus of St. Olaf in 2001.

Organizations for which he served as Chairman of the Board or President were the Higher Education Facilities Authority of the State of Minnesota (St. Paul); Rochester Area Foundation; Rochester Art Center; St. John’s Lutheran Church (Kasson); University Club (Rochester); College of St. Teresa (Winona); and Rochester Advisory Board of Winona State University. He also served as Treasurer of the Rochester Methodist Hospital Foundation.

Among his many other interests were Torske Klubben of Minneapolis and his Norwegian heritage (for which he was deeply grateful); his extensive personal library; travels to Norway, England, Italy, and Egypt; and the Minnesota Vikings.

Herb was loved by all who knew him for his eternal optimism, big smile, kindness, and tender heart. He engaged all who he encountered with his twinkly blue eyes, easy laugh, and thoughtful and attentive conversation. He also had an incredible memory for names, faces, and each person’s interests.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Gilma; his brother, John; his cherished wife of 49 years, Gerry; and his treasured friend, Lois Swanson of Charter House. Survivors are his three children; his eight grandchildren; numerous relatives and friends in the United States and Norway; and all his dedicated and compassionate caregivers at Charter House.

In accordance with Herb’s request, there will be no reviewal and no visitation. There will be a memorial service for both Herb and Gerry on July 21, 2023 at 11:00am in the Charter House Chapel with burial of ashes at a later date in the Columbarium of the Healy Memorial Chapel in Oakwood Cemetery of Rochester. Instead of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Benevolence Fund of Charter House, Rochester, MN, 55901, or to the Student Financial Aid Office at St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN, 55057, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The guiding principles of Herb’s life are well summarized in the eloquent words of John Wesley: “Do all the good you can. By all the means you can. In all the ways you can. In all the places you can. At all the times you can. To all the people you can. As long as ever you can.”