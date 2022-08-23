Herman A. “Bumpy” Sense III left his earthly place on August 21, 2022 after being a resident at the Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island, MN.

He was born in 1934 to Herman A. Sense II and Marion Gallagher Sense in Ashland, WI, living in Bayfield, WI, until moving to Arcadia in 1942. He attended Arcadia schools and then entered the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After military service, he returned to Arcadia and became a Master electrician. In 1957, he married Lucille Berg and moved to Winona, MN, where they raised their four children and in 1964, began Sense Electric Service. He retired in 1999 and returned to Bayfield, WI, residing on their 80 acre “Piece of Paradise.”

Herman and Lucille were instrumental in the new construction of the Bayfield Heritage Center. He was a member of the American Legion Post 49, the Town of Russell Community Club and Holy Family Church. Due to health issues, they moved to Rochester, MN in 2014. He was a member of Church of the Resurrection.

Bumpy will be remembered for his quick wit and a sense of humor. He enjoyed family gatherings, Harley riding, driving his ’31 Chevrolet in parades, wood working, leather tooling, spending time outdoors in the woods and orchard, and working on his historic Knight sawmill.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years; children, Brian (Lauritz) of Winona, MN, Bruce of Faribault, MN, Lisa (Ron) Guenther of Rochester, and Linda Moe of Port Wing, WI; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; and sisters, Ann Tuscany and Ritamae Palm.

The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church with visitation two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the place of your choice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.