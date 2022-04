June 1, 1942 - March 30, 2022

LEROY, Minn. - Herman “Sonny” Hanson Jr., 79, LeRoy, Minn., died Wednesday, March 30, in his home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 4, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in LeRoy. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, at the church.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.