Hollis D. Feeser

Hollis Dale Feeser, age 94, of Rochester, MN, died Friday, August 18, 2023 at Cottagewood Senior Communities of Alzheimers.

Hollis was born at home, Feb. 10, 1929, to Guy and Mary (Walter) Feeser on a farm near Gresham, NE. He attended a one-room school in York County, and graduated from high school in Shelby, NE. Following high school Hollis worked as an electrician until he was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict. He enrolled in the University of Nebraska following his Army service. He completed his engineering studies and was hired by IBM in Lincoln, NE, as a Customer Engineer. On May 26, 1957, he married Patricia Lou Stark at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Aurora, NE. In 1961 he transferred to Rochester IBM where he worked in the Field Support, Manufacturing and Development Areas until retiring in 1990. Following retirement from IBM he turned a hobby of collecting and repairing clocks into a small business serving the community for over 25 years.

Hollis was active in Christ United Methodist Church in leadership roles for over 40 years, the YMCA where he served as member of the board of directors. He was an active member of the Y’s Men’s Club. He was actively involved with Camp Olson YMCA, serving on the board of directors for 12 years and as president for 2 years. He was a charter member of the Day Makers Kiwanis Club where he actively served in the leadership of the club, including one term as president. Hollis volunteered at the History Center of Olmsted County, Mayowood and Heritage House Victorian Museum. He enjoyed finding and collecting vintage woodworking tools and was a life member of the Mid-West Tool Collectors Association (M-WTCA). He served a total of twelve years as a director of “Area A”, and then as an officer and vice-president of M-WTCA,

Hollis is survived by his wife, Pat, two children, Cheryl (Chuck) Smith of Minnetonka, Kent (Crystal) Feeser of Viola, grandson’s Dylan and Grayson Bauer of Minneapolis, a brother, Dennis (Cindy) Feeser of Sergeant Bluff, IA, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Scott Feeser, his brother, Frank Feeser, his sister, Joanne Nekl and his parents.

Memorial service will be at Christ United Methodist Church (400 5th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 10AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate memorials to Mayo Hospice or charity of your choice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Feeser family.