Holly Elizabeth Ridd, 76, of Rochester, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at The Mayo Clinic, St. Marys campus.

Holly was born June 2, 1946, in Rochester to Phillip and Irene (nee Gilbertson) Kern. Holly was a graduate of John Marshall High school and went on to attend Mankato State University. Holly worked as a para, helping children with special needs at Sunset Terrace for her entire working career. She loved spending her time vacationing up north and going for boat rides. Holly also enjoyed playing sudoku, doing arts and crafts and playing draw poker at the casinos. Holly was funny, had a quick wit but also had a patient and kind heart. She was known to always be smiling and had a sincere and pleasant personality. Above all, being called “Nana” and spending time with her grandchildren were some of Holly’s greatest moments in her life.

Holly is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Brent Jacobsen) Ridd of Worthington, MN, Sarah (Doug) Tousey of Chanhassen, MN; three grandchildren, Kinsley Johnson, Tanner Rustad and Tegan Tousey and her significant other of twenty-seven years, Todd Pike. Holly was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim, and John Kern and by her parents, Phillip, and Irene.

A celebration of Holly’s life will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, 1624 37th St. NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of the service. Burial will be held privately for the family at Oakwood Cemetery. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com