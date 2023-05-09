Dr. Hong Sik (Peter) Park, age 86, died peacefully at his Rochester, MN home on May 6, 2023.

Park pursued a lifetime career in food science and was a retired VP of R&D at Marigold Foods in Rochester, MN. His many achievements include a patent grant for inventing the production process for calcium fortified yogurt, a staple on dairy grocery shelves worldwide.

At age 13, Park endured the 1950 Korean War. Remembering the lack of food and freedom under communist control in Seoul, he recalled the liberation of S. Korea. “There was no food, no freedom. Men were hiding literally underground, because they knew if found they would be sent to the front lines. That’s why I did everything in my life. To give back, to pay back everything the U.S. did for Korea,” Park recalled in a 2015 interview.

Born on Jan. 13, 1937 in Seoul, one of eight siblings from a poor Korean family, Park pursued agricultural chemistry studies at the renowned Seoul National University, in addition to military service. A professor, recognizing Park’s hard work ethic and desire to boost dairy production to support the Korean economy and provide better nutrition to Korea’s citizens, encouraged him to pursue a career in food science in the U.S. In 1959, he immigrated to study at Iowa State University, ranked as one of the top dairy industry programs. He arrived in Ames, Iowa with a suitcase containing his black belt Judo uniform, $20 and an alarm clock.

As a full-time student, he lived free-of-charge in a basement room of the Food Science Building, using his Judo uniform as a blanket and subsisting on just peanut butter sandwiches and eggs for the first six months. In exchange, he worked as a campus security guard in addition to teaching Judo on campus at night, at no charge to hundreds of students in three daily classes, six days a week, including Saturdays.

At ISU he studied the processing of milk, cheese and ice cream, while working to improve his English language skills, earning his B.S. (’62) and M.S. (’64) degrees in Dairy Industry. Park earned his Ph.D in Food Science (’72) from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked in Wisconsin and Minnesota dairy industries, including Marigold for 27 years. After retirement, Park served as technical advisor to the Seoul Dairy Coop, advancing Korea’s dairy industry as he had hoped. He donated his consulting fees toward scholarships for dairy science students and to research. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Young Ja (Catherine) Park; daughters Eunice Park (Claude Potts); Erica Park (Steve Sarver); Rosalyn Park (Francis Barbosa); and two grandchildren, Sabina and Leo.

A celebration of life will be held at Resurrection Church in July.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be directed to Iowa State University Foundation, 2505 University Blvd., Ames, IA 50010, to benefit the ISU Cyclone Martial Arts Club. Online donations can be made at www.foundation.iastate.edu