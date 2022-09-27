Hope Renae Diekman of Stewartville, MN passed away on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at the age of 50 after a lengthy illness. She came into the world on May 2, 1972 to her loving parents, Paul and Sharon Erickson of Rushford, MN.

Hope often fondly recollected early memories of growing up on the farm outside Rushford, and playing kickball with her father and two younger sisters; Sara and Lora.

Hope’s greatest joy was her children, Diana and Ethan. She threw herself into supporting her kids as they got involved in sports, scouts, music, and church activities. Hope was always there to encourage them and celebrate their accomplishments.

Their family was complete when Hope met Fred, and his three sons, Tyler, Alex, and Broderick. They married in Rochester, MN on a hot July day in 2011.

Hope loved to travel, especially in her fifth wheel camper. She valued her own education and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Cincinnati in 2012. She worked her way up the rungs of Mayo Clinic until she became a technical specialist in the molecular hematopathology lab.

She loved animals, especially her two rescue dogs; Kirby & Brownie. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook, and prided herself on her holiday decorations.

Hope is survived by her husband, Fred; children, Diana, and Ethan; step-children, Tyler (Sam), Alex, Broderick (Amy), mother, Sharon Erickson; sisters, Sara (John), and Lora (Scott); grandchildren, Rowan, Colton, and Duke, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Erickson; paternal grandparents, Einar & Lillie Erickson; and maternal grandparents, Donald & Mildred Yaeger.

Her celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 1st, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville, MN. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 30th, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville, MN and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorials are preferred to Paws & Claws Humane Society of Rochester, MN.

