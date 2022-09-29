Howard E. Archer, 85 of Wabasha, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022.

Howard Edward was born October 5, 1936, in Milton Township, Goodhue County, MN to Oscar and Leita (Kundard) Archer. On September 29, 1962, he married Bonita “Bonnie” Hinderaker and this was their 60th wedding anniversary. They had three children: Jody, Jay, and Heidi. He was employed for many years at AMPI, Rochester. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie; two children: Jay Archer and Heidi Archer; two grandchildren: Courtney and Logan; a sister Elvira Wilson; two brothers: John (Deloris) Archer and Paul Archer; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Jody Daniels; four sisters and one brother.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, Wabasha, with Pastor David Knox officiating. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery, Wabasha.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com