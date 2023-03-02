Howard E. Wagner

Howard Eugene Wagner passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital at the age of 90-years on Sunday February 19, 2023, surrounded by family, after a courageous 4.5-month battle with lung cancer. He fought hard until the end like a true German. He always had a sense of humor, even in his illness.

Howard was born April 20,1932 in Pocahontas, Iowa to Anthony Oscar and Emma Marie (Englert) Wagner. He grew up and helped his parents on the farm while attending country school at St. Columbkille in Varina, Iowa. He graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1950 and worked as a journeyman for the rural electric company and hauled gravel for numerous construction companies. He enlisted into the United States Army between 1953 and 1955, during the Korean conflict, where he trained at Fort Knox, Kentucky and Camp Carson, Colorado and attained the rank of Sergeant as a tank specialist. Howard was very patriotic and had a great love of Country. Following his time in the Army, he enrolled in the electrical program at Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis and graduated with an associate degree in 1957. Upon graduation, he joined IBM in Rochester, MN where he worked for 33 years in many departments including manufacturing, purchasing and information protection.

Howard was setup on a blind date by a family friend and met the love of his life, Veronica Hickey at a Minneapolis Lakers game. He didn’t call her for six months after the date, but later reconnected in Rochester and they married on September 28, 1963. Howard and Vickey had four wonderful children and were avid supporters of their children’s Catholic education and activities. Howard and Veronica celebrated 59 years of marriage in 2022. Howard enjoyed their 13 grandchildren and watching them grow up, share in their achievements, and teach them a lesson or two. The love of family was always a priority in everything he did. Howard and Vickey had a great work ethic and instilled this quality into their children.

In addition to his career at IBM, Howard was an entrepreneur and businessman. He loved farming and hobby farmed in Olmsted and Wabasha Counties. He and Vickey also owned and operated the Silver Lake Canoe & Paddleboat Rental, food concessions and vending machines to feed the geese at Silver Lake. Howard was on the Board of Directors and served as past President of Kee Nee Moo Sha Resort, past President of the Villas of Badger Ridge in Rochester, MN. He is a lifetime member of the Elks Club and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, American Legion, and Moose Club.

Howard and Vickey found their northern oasis at Kee Nee Moo Sha Resort on Woman Lake in 1970 and enjoyed many hours fishing, boating, pulling water skiers and a variety of family traditions. There wasn’t an inch of the lake that Howard hadn’t explored nor a type of fish he hadn’t caught! They also enjoyed the last 27 winters in Venice, Florida where he learned to fish the Gulf of Mexico. Howard enjoyed the outdoors immensely and always had a story to share about his adventures. He loved grocery shopping, entertaining and cooking for family events. Howard was a great listener, storyteller and had a genuine interest in people and was a kind and compassionate friend to all.

He is survived by his wife, Veronica (Vickey) Wagner of Rochester, MN; sister, Madonna Koebele of Kasson, MN; children Julie (Tim) Modjeski of Frontenac, MN, Lana (Paul) Downes of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Lori Field of Sunbury, OH, and Tony Wagner of Byron, MN; grandchildren Drew, Taylor, Jill and Erik Modjeski;, Kelly, Ryan, Kenzie and Nick Downes; Gabby, Cassie, Bella and Noah Field; and Josephine Wagner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Emma Wagner; brothers Raymond and Lowell Wagner; sister Evangeline Bass; and Son-in-Law Dean Field.

We got confirmation of his arrival in heaven via a sign from the Uber Eats driver. We had ordered a pizza for delivery to the hospital. We got a call from the Uber Eats driver that our pizza was ready at the exact time Howard took his last breath. After praying together over him, on the way down the elevator to pick up the pizza, we received a text, “please come and meet your Uber Eats driver JESUS.” This confirmed two things…that Howard was in heaven and that God has a sense of humor.

Please join us for a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life service at Pax Christi Catholic Church, Rochester, MN at 11 a.m. on Tuesday April 11, 2023 with visitation one hour before the service. A luncheon will be served at the church following the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Memorial donations preferred to Disabled American Veterans and Tunnel to Towers Foundation and in lieu of flowers, memorial trees will be planted in his honor. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com