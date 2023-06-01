Hugh Thomas Blee, 87, of Mantorville, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2023.

Hugh was legendary to all who knew him. He was an honest man who loved his family and loved the Lord. He was selfless - never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those in need and never expected anything in return. He impacted so many people with his kind and gentle spirit; he made friends everywhere he went. He loved playing cards, fishing, baseball, putzing at the farm, and spending time with his friends and family - especially his grandchildren.

Hugh proudly raised his three children Amy, Tom, and Joe with his wife, Jane. After they parted ways, Hugh met Bonnie Miller, and together they created a life of love, laughter, goofy fun, travel, and most important to both: time with family. Hugh loved Bonnie’s children and family and readily accepted them as his own. Hugh will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but his memory will live on in their hearts forever. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00AM on July 22, 2023, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 125 W Glasgow Ave, Kellogg, MN 55945. A life celebration will follow at the VFW in Wabasha, 138 2nd Street E.