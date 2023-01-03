Hunter Bernard Christensen, 22, of Kellogg, MN, died December 30, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Hunter was born on August 8, 2000, in Rochester, MN, the son of Cheryl Costello and Daniel Christensen. He attended St. Felix Elementary and Wabasha-Kellogg schools.

Hunter was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed being around the Mississippi River. He loved duck and goose hunting, fishing, swimming, four-wheeling, and boating. He enjoyed movies and gaming. He also loved animals, especially his beloved dog, Rango.

Hunter loved dairy farming. He was known for putting in 60-70 hours a week at his farming jobs. He worked so hard to achieve his goals of owning a home and truck, which he had just accomplished. He was adventurous, loved to have fun, and was kind to everyone. Hunter was a very generous person and even upon his death he was an organ donor. He had a true heart of gold.

Hunter is survived by his parents, Cheryl Costello of Kellogg, MN, and Daniel Christensen of Wisconsin; his sister Cierra Christensen and nephew Owen Costello of Kellogg; his maternal grandmother, Audrey Costello, of Rochester; Aunts Lisa Costello (Kiva Stevens) of Chandler, AZ, who cared for Hunter while his mother was on a military deployment, Mary Costello of Rochester; Linda Sarkar of Rochester; and Uncle Thomas (Mary Kay) Costello of Rochester. He also leaves several cousins and many friends. Hunter was preceded in death by his grandfather John Costello of Rochester.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection in Rochester. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. A celebration of life will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. or later Saturday, January 14, 2023, at The Front Porch in Kellogg, MN. All are welcome to attend and honor Hunter.

