Idyell Hasley

Idyell Amanda Hasley, 88, of Plainview and formerly of Rochester, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Family Roots Senior Living in Plainview. She was born March 31, 1933, in Plainview to George and Elsie (Brehmer) Kruger. Idyell attended school at District #89 School in Millville. On September 7, 1951, she married the love of her life Russell Hasley at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester.

They made their home in Rochester and for a short time Idyell worked at IBM. She enjoyed spending time gardening, knitting, and crocheting, going dancing, playing cards, listening to country music, painting, and loved her cat, Taco. She especially loved spending time with her family telling funny stories and laughing. Idyell was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Idyell is survived by her loving husband of 70+ years, Russell Hasley of Rochester; and their children, Kathryn “Kathy” (Dennis) Schultz, Rick (Cheryl) Hasley, Gary (Linda) Hasley, Dave (Darcey) Hasley, Dan Hasley, and Kevin Hasley all of Rochester; ten grandchildren, Aaron, Corey, Shannon, Nicki, Amber, Travis, Troy, Daniel, Brandon, and Sarah; seventeen great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Holets of Rochester, and a brother-in-law, Darrell Stewart of Rochester. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Lucille, Gladys, and Beinie, and a brother Archie.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Preston with Pastor Adam Koglin officiating.

