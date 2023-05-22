99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Ilene Bergh

Published May 22, 2023 at 8:43 AM

Ilene (Remold) Bergh, 97, Kenyon, passed away 5/20/2023. She left an indelible mark on the Kenyon community and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Bergh. She is survived by her children Gretchen Bergh, Debbie (Steve) Sviggum, Harvey (Candy) Bergh, Jackie (John) Mortensen, Hans (Sharon) Bergh, Sara Bergh (Pat Roth), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 25, 2023 at 5 pm at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon with visitation one hour prior to service.

