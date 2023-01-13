Illa M. Rud, 82, of Rochester, MN, passed away surrounded by loving family, on Wednesday (January 11, 2023) at her home in Rochester, MN, following a short illness with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Illa M. Yetter was born on September 7, 1940 in Chatfield Twsp, MN to Harry and Mary (Baier) Yetter. She grew up on the family farm and moved with her family as a young girl to Stewartville where she attended Stewartville HS graduating in 1958. Illa was married on September 21, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville to Douglas K. Rud. The couple lived in Stewartville before moving to Rochester in 1968 where they raised their family and have continued to make their home. Illa was employed at Mayo Clinic - Rochester St. Marys Campus for 58 years, as a Nurses Aid and a Unit Secretary. Doug was employed at IBM in Rochester for 32 years until his retirement and then drove school bus in Rochester for First Students for 20 years. Illa was a past member of the Stewartville United Methodist Church. She was interested in decorating and completed a correspondence course in interior decorating. She enjoyed riding motorcycle with Doug, snowmobiling and followed the MN Twins. Illa loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

Illa is survived by her husband - Doug; her son Scott (Lisa) Rud and daughter - Stacey Rud both of Rochester; 4 grandchildren - Katie (Colton) Gisselberg and 2 grandchildren - Alina and Herbert, Tessa (T.J.) Klemm, Jacob Klingsporn and Brian Rud; 2 sisters - Mary Ellen McNamara of Spring Valley, MN; Harriet (Tom) Lovhaug of Rochester, MN and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers - Harry Yetter Jr., Jim Yetter and infant sister - Joyce.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday (January 19, 2023) at Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville, with a prayer service immediately to follow. A private

family burial will take place at a later date. Condolences and memories of Illa are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com