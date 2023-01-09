Ione Gilbertson Cox, 68, of Rochester, MN, died Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

Ione was born April 16th, 1954 in Crookston, MN to Gordon and Clara (Knutson) Gilbertson.

In 1973 she became a hair stylist and started working for her older brother Gil at his salon “The Barbers/City Looks”. Over her career in the beauty industry she won many men’s haircutting competitions’ and was a leader/mentor to her co-workers in the salon. She always had a smile, welcomed everyone with open arms and loved to laugh. After 43 years in the industry she moved to Florida with her husband to enjoy her retirement with her siblings and their families. 2022 brought her back to Minnesota due to health issues and to be closer to her daughters.

Ione is survived by her loving husband, Charles “Tom” of Rochester; daughters, Jodi Tasler of Rochester, Rachel (Mike) Petrich of Rochester; step-daughter, Kim (Jeff) Lozinski of Stewartville; 4 grandchild & 8 great-children; sisters, Lois Gilbertson of Clearwater, FL, Beverly (Wayne) Thompson of Pinellas Park, FL, Deloris Mitchell of Sandstone, MN; brothers, Warren (Diane) Gilbertson of Bagley, MN, Dennis Gilbertson of Largo, FL, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Clara Gilbertson; brothers, Eugene Gilbertson, Lyle Gilbertson, David Gilbertson and Everal “Gil” Gilbertson.

Family would like to express a special thanks to Paula Oates, Logan Hatton-York, Quocus Gilliam, Trinity Luther and the staff at St. Croix Hospice. It takes a village and we were blessed to have each of you come into our lives.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, January 20th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Charlie’s Eatery and Pub in Rochester, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Eagles Cancer Telethon or Salvation Army.