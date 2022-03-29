Irene A. Kaul, 100, a longtime Rochester, MN resident, died on Friday (March 25, 2022) of natural causes, at River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rochester, where she had been living since October 2018.

Irene Anna Lupkes Kaul was born on February 10, 1922 in Dike, IA to George Lupkes Sr and Jennie Barkoff Lupkes. She moved at the age of 6 with her family to rural Wheaton, MN one of 12 children. Her family farmed and she attended country school. She lived and worked on the farm with her family as a teenager, and worked cooking for some of the neighboring families. Irene was married in Wheaton to Ilot Klomstad. Following their marriage the couple moved to Rochester and they were later divorced. Irene continued to make her home in Rochester for many years. Irene was a homemaker and also was employed at the Green Parrot Cafe in Rochester and at Lake Center Industries in Stewartville. Subsequently, she married Lester Kaul and they later divorced. Irene was a past member of St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton, MN and Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester. She was an avid crocheter, quilter, enjoyed crafts and collecting pig figurines and reading poetry. She loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Irene is survived by 1 daughter and 1 son – Sharyn (Al) Harter of Stewartville, MN and Stanley (Sharon) Klomstad of Rochester; 7 grandchildren - Jean Shoemaker, Amy (John) Baumes, Stephanie Klomstad, Christopher (Marigrace) Klomstad, Paul Harter, Lucas (Stacy) Harter and Carmen (Brandon) Nielsen; 11 great grandchildren –Thomas (Danielle) Shoemaker, Josh Shoemaker, Jonathan (Dawn) Baumes, Michael Baumes, Brianna (Zach) Billings, Nevaeha Klomstad, Colton Klomstad, Kyle Klomstad, Emily Harter, Olivia Harter, Elliot Nielsen and 2 great-great grandchildren – Dominic Prok and Savanna Shoemaker; 1 sister – Francis Borsheim of Wheaton, MN and sister-in-law, Merlita Lupkes of Wheaton, MN; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son – Ronnie Gene Klomstad while serving in Vietnam, 5 sisters – Christina Hernvall, Hilka Schmidtke, Tillie Koci, Jeanette Olson and Mary Mueller and 5 brothers - Ole, George Jr., Oscar, Elmer and Fred Lupkes.

A Funeral Service for Irene will take place at 1:00 P.M on Saturday (April 2, 2022) with Rev. Jamie Risser officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place at Griffin-Gray F.H. 1hr. prior to the service at the funeral home in Stewartville. A subsequent service will take place at a later date in Wheaton MN. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Wheaton, MN. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Irene are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com