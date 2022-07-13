Irene Brantley

Irene L. Brantley, 96, of St. Charles died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield. Irene was born December 5, 1925, in Dover to Frederick and Henrietta (Schultz) Nihart. Following her graduation from Dover School in 1943, Irene moved to Washington, D.C. to work in the World War II effort. There, Irene met and married Percy Brantley, in 1944. They moved to the family farm in Dover, for a brief time, before living in Hopkins, MN for four years. They then moved to Babbitt, MN before returning to St. Charles. Percy died in 1972. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, and was active in Ladies Aid, Altar Guild and Quilters. Irene worked hard to support her family, retiring from Camera Art in Lewiston. She was a good cook, enjoyed puzzles, and never had a bad word to say about anyone.

Survivors include her two daughters, Patricia (Norman) Coble, of Byron and Kathy (Steve) Hegseth, of San Marcos, CA. She was known as Granny B to her five grandchildren, Donna, Deanna, Derek, Shannon, & Mykal, and her nine great-grandchildren, Cody, Tyler, Michael, Brody, Samantha, Berk, Brayton, Anneliese, and Bodhi.

Funeral Services will be 11 am. Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in St. Charles, with the Reverend Frederick, Morck officiating. A visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m. at church. A reception will follow services with burial in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at Chatfield. www.hofffuneral.com.