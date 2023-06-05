Irene E. Berg, age 89, of Oronoco, Minnesota died on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Mayo Clinic St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Irene was born on February 4, 1934 to William and Esther (Larson) Miller in Leon Township, MN. She graduated from Cannon Falls High School. Irene married Joyce “J.B.” Berg on December 22, 1952. She worked at Edgewood Cafe in Cannon Falls, and later worked for IBM for 25 years. The couple moved to Oronoco in 1962.

Irene enjoyed spending time with her sisters and her family. She had a passion for gardening and taking care of her plants. She was also a MN Twins and Vikings fan.

Irene is survived by her children Susan (Tom) Turner of Rochester and Paul (Robyn) Berg of Goodhue; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters Elaine Meyers, Lois (Merle) Watson and Grace Nelson.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joyce “J.B.” who passed in 2020, her parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

A graveside service will be at 10AM on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Oronoco Cemetery.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Berg family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.