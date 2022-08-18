Iris (Post) Fried, of Rochester MN, passed away on August 12, 2022 at the age of 84.

Iris was born to Mabel and Herbert Post on November 5th, 1937 in Comfrey MN, and grew up as the youngest of four siblings in a loving farm family. She graduated from Comfrey High School and attended the University of Minnesota, where she excelled in English and Education, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1959. She married Charles Fried in 1960. They lived in Rochester MN for 10 years before moving to Oronoco MN. Iris taught English to recent immigrants starting in the 1970s then moved on to RCTC where as Director of Student Support Services she helped many students facing learning and life challenges to succeed in their educational goals. During this time, she earned a MA from Hamline University. She loved reading and volunteered with Friends of the Library after retirement. She also loved playing cards, puzzles, and the outdoors, especially birding and morel hunting. She was a long time member of the Audubon Society, Sierra Club, and The Nature Conservancy. She established scholarships at both RCTC and the U of M to help disadvantaged students and promote future teachers. She was also a member of the U of M Presidents Club.

Iris passed away peacefully at her home at the Waters on Mayowood, a day short of her 62nd wedding anniversary, following a 10 year struggle with lymphoma.

Iris is proceeded in death by her three siblings, Warren Post, Phyllis Schutz, and Beverly Almquist.

Iris is survived by husband Charles Fried, daughters Colleen Fried (m. Amy Lukes) and Carrie Fried, and many dear friends.

A celebration of Iris’s life is being planned for Saturday, September 10 at 2pm at the Garden Marketplatz Event Center six miles SW of Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Iris Fried endowed scholarship fund at RCTC would be welcomed.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Iris may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com