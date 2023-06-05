Iris I Sensenbaugh

Iris Sensenbaugh was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She passed away on Thursday June 1, 2023 at the age of 85 in Rochester, MN.

She was born to Paul and Hulda (Redman) Limberg on December 27, 1937, in Greenbush, WI. After graduating high school, she went on to study at Valparaiso University, graduating with a degree in English, where she met her husband, James Sensenbaugh. Together, they had 4 children: Karen, Philip, David, and Karl.

Iris enjoyed cooking, gardening, singing, and raising her children. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and participated in the choir with her husband James. Iris also was a beloved aide in the computer lab at Mayo High School for many years and truly enjoyed her time singing in the Rochester Symphony Orchestra and Chorale’s many events.

Iris was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, brother Paul, grandson Jacob, and aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her children, grandsons Justin and Jaden, granddaughter Madison, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Iris’ name to Trinity Lutheran Church or Rochester Central Lutheran School.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.