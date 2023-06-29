July 7, 1929 - May 8, 2023

Iris Jean Anderson, aet. 93, was involved in an accidental fall at home with her death ensuing from the injury sustained.

Jean was born and raised on her family farm outside of Glenwood City, Wisconsin. She graduated in 1947, as her high school class Salutatorian. She then attended University of Wisconsin-River Falls, graduating with honors in 1951.

Jean married J. Anderson and to this union had two daughters and five grandchildren.

She worked as a highly proficient, conscientious tech performing involved complex procedures in clinical chemistry labs at Mayo Clinic.

Jean married Scott Loven and they spent 30 years together in Rochester.

Jean was an empath and personist and a staunchly independent, private woman.

As her own person, she engaged a special, idiosyncratic and unique approach and lifestyle, frequently given over to intelligent intellectual pursuit and physical pastime. “Chacun à son goût” was her personal epigram; I Corinthians Chapter 13 was a favored scriptural passage of hers.

She was quietly devout in her faith and esperance granting her the wherewithal to withstand the challenges of adversity. Many persons benefited from the “beau geste” generosity of her caring concern and financial altruism. During the process of giving back better, she positively influenced and directly enriched all of our lives.

Now that she is gone, after a long, well-lived life, is the permanent absence of her steadfast dignity, abiding optimism, encouraging integrity and prudent conscientiousness that is an irreplaceable finality.

Jean and her legacy will be dearly missed: “Give thought to this day, for each day well lived, gives hope for tomorrow.”