Irma Jo Elliott

Irma Leichtnam Elliott formerly of LeRoy MN passed away August 3, 2022 at Golden Horizon in Sandstone, MN. Irma was born on November 24, 1933 in Festina Iowa to Tony and Ann Leichtnam. Irma graduated from Chester Iowa. She was united in marriage to Burley Elliott at St Stephens Catholic Church in Chester, IA on December 31, 1951 and was a stay-at-home mom while raising 8 children, she then became a nurses aid until her retirement. She is preceded in death by husband Burley, brothers, Rafael, Rayme, and Tony Leichtnam, children Michael and James Elliott and grandchildren Alan Elliott and Brooke Elliott. Survived by children Bill Elliott, DeAnn (Curt) Raymond, Shaun Elliott, Jackie Crowson, Jerry (Sally) Elliott and Patricia Elliott. Grandchildren Jennifer Dubuison, Michael Gross, Derek Gross, Shannon Gross Hanson, Robert Smith, Kenneth Smith, Jamie Smith Nagel, Jenaye Elliott Caldwell, Jantz Elliott, James Elliott, Amber Elliott Irhke, April Elliott Watkins, Brittani Barnett Gorman, Karli Reinhart, Matthew Reinhart,. Great grandchildren Alyssa Bauers, Tristan Gross, Ryan Smith, Marilla Jo Waskosky, Jadelyn, Aubrey and Liam Caldwell, Luke Elliott, Ila and Lincoln Irhke and great-great-grandchild Rik Nelson. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, August 9th, 11 AM at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in LeRoy MN with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

