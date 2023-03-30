Irmgard Adele Goede

Irmard Adele Goede, 72, was called to her heavenly home by the grace of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Irm was born May 3, 1950, in Port Washington, Wisconsin to Pastor Ralph Arthur Goede and Dorothy (Albrecht) Goede. She became a child of God by the sacrament of Holy Baptism on June 11, 1950 ad reaffirmed her baptismal faith on May 17, 1964, when she was confirmed at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake City, Minnesota. After attending St. John’s Elementary School, she graduated from Lake City Lincoln High School in 2968 and the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in 1973. She retired after 45 years at Mayo Clinic, most of those as an inpatient clinical pharmacist, primarily in Pediatrics at Saint Marys. For Irm, the needs of the patient always did come first.

She faithfully cared for her father during the many years of his journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was an avid reader and was known for sending cards to note the holidays and the special events in the lives of her family and friends. Her quick wit and sense of humor will be missed.

She is survived by her sister, Gretchen Goede of White Bear Lake, MN; one aunt, one uncle and a number of cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church Ministry Fund or Channel One Regional Food Bank, both of Rochester, MN.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lake City, Minnesota. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mahn Family Funeral Home, Rochester Chapel. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com