Feb. 12, 1940 - June 15, 2022

LAKE CITY, Minn. - Iva Hauschildt, 82, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, June 15, in Mayo Clinic Health Systems - Lake City.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Mahn Family Funeral Home Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, at the funeral home. The Rev. Dean Lundgren will officiate. Burial will be in Svea Lutheran Cemetery in Hager City, Wis.

Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.