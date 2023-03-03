J. Brian (J.B.) Zorteau, 71, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, of cancer at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI.

J.B. was born Jan. 5, 1952, in Rochester to Robert and Rosemary Zorteau. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1970. He married Vicki Patrie, and they were later divorced. He worked for many years as a concrete contractor in the Rochester area. J.B. was an avid reader, cook, and fisherman. He will be remembered by family and friends for his sense of humor & kindness.

He is survived by a son, Jason Zorteau of Concord; sister Cindy Huyber of Rochester; brother Steve Zorteau of Appleton; grandchildren Alivia & Gavyn Zorteau of Oronoco; nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Steve Huyber. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring.