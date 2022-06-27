Jack A. O’Neil

Jack Andrew O’Neil, age 16, of Rochester, MN, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Jack was born on September 18, 2005 to Sean and Charis (Mulholland) O’Neil, in Rochester, MN. He was homeschooled and excelled in Algebra. He was accepted in the post-secondary education program at Rochester Technical and Community College where he was planning to focus on mechanics and welding.

One of Jack’s most recognizable character traits was his work ethic. He was recruited for his first job when he was just 12 years old. From there, he worked several jobs leading to his current position at Affordable Concrete. Jack had a commitment to excellence that, in just a couple of years, led him to becoming his boss’ right hand man.

At an early age, Jack developed a strong sense of patriotism and was drawn to military service. He became involved with several local programs including the Marine Corps boot camp training, Civil Air Patrol Services (where he flew airplanes), and most recently, the Explorers program where he was growing a strong interest in law enforcement.

For fun, Jack loved spending time with his family, sisters and friends. He enjoyed going fishing, taking his dog “Gus” on walks, playing football for Century High School, and one of his favorites, lifting heavy weights at the gym. He also had a love for cars, motorcycles, and anything with wheels.

He was a young man who carried himself with great honor, strength and integrity. A young man who loved God and stood strong in his values and traditions. Jack would often be the one called on to help and he would never hesitate to stop what he was doing to lend his hand.

Jack is survived by his loving parents, Sean and Charis (Mulholland) O’Neil, and his sisters, Olivia and Alexis. Grandparents, Steven and Danice (Kocer) Mulholland; Kevin and Teresa (Butler) O’Neil; Great Grandmother, Kaye Cardinal and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation for Jack will be held Monday, June 27th, 2022 from 8:30-11:00am at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW Rochester, MN). A funeral service for Jack will begin at 11:00am following the visitation. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN. The service will be livestreamed on the Ranfranz and Vine Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Ranfranzandvine/videos/?ref=page_internal

